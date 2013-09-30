Wooden Serving Tray, Decorative Serving Tray, Limited Edition, Hand Made from Teak Wood

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- There are a few essential household item that every house needs and a high quality, highly functional serving tray is one of them. Let's suppose, one is having a house warming party at their new fancy home, plenty of great food being served to the guests is a given but what good would fancy food be if it is served in out dated , bad quality and unfashionable trays, dishes and plates. Presentation is everything, thus it is essential that people invest in high quality and stylish household items. People can now buy a beautiful handcrafted serving tray on: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00E3668QC



This Limited edition authentic hand crafted wooden tray has been produced by ethnic artisans to give the tray it's amazing high quality feel and look. The sides of these trays are made of Genuine Thai teak wood and Rattan has been used over ply in the center to give the tray a sophisticated and decorative look that is also really ethnic. Keeping the functionality in mind because after all this product is in fact a serving tray, it has been made to a highly useful size of 16" x 10" x 3". Which makes it the most perfect size to serve food, wine, coffee/tea, fruits. The design of the tray puts together the perfect combination of beauty and functionality which makes it ideal for indoor, patio or outdoor use because this decorative serving tray will suit virtually any style of crockery or decor.



All these qualities also make this tray a great item for a gift, people who like stylish dining and kitchen items or simply like to have parties and like to entertain would greatly appreciate receiving a gift as useful, stylish and high quality as this handcrafted serving tray.



People need to hurry if they want to buy their own Decorative Serving Tray made of Genuine Thai teak wood with Rattan over ply in the center because this a limited edition item and there are high chances that all these will be sold out fast. In fact only 13 of these wooden serving trays are up for grabs so it means that time is of the essence here. Each tray is priced $ 39 which includes free shipping. The trays are being sold by Bael Decor which also brings many other stylish household items for people.



For more information and to purchased one of the limited edition Decorative Serving Tray please go to: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00E3668QC



Media Contact:

Dhwani Upadhyay

contact@baeldecor.com

Irvine, CA