Wooden Spools Including Plywood Reels and Used Wood Reels, and Steel Reels from Reel-Logix Deliver Cost-Saving Reel Solutions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Based in Texas servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, the Reel Recycling initiative is available to customers across the continental U.S. Used wood reels need not be discarded after use if they are still in good condition. Minor scuffs, scratches, dents, and lightly weathered surfaces can be processed so that the reel can be reused and recycled three or more times, depending on the wear on the reel. There are no compromises with regard to safety or protecting the product being transported. Barrel integrity and cable-bearing surfaces are paramount. The Reel-Logix reel recycling program process to transform a used reel into a "like new" reel includes several steps.



Cleaning and stripping the reel is the first step. If this exposes loose or compromised hardware, that is tightened or replaced. All voids are filled and drum staves are restored as required. High nails are corrected and all cable-bearing surfaces are sanded smooth to protect the cable or wire which will be transported. The reels are spray-coated to match the client specifications and, if recycled reels are being utilized, the reel may be proudly marked as a recycled resource. A final inspection by the team of experts at Reel-Logix is part of the quality assurance process that clients have come to expect from a respected business that has operated from its base in Houston for over 28 years. Beyond offering reel products, Reel-Logix can tailor end-to-end solutions and logistics management for their clients, saving time and money. If product damage, higher than expected packaging costs, shipping space, and handling speed are a current concern, Reel-Logix can perform a comprehensive reel audit. Primary goals are eliminating unsafe handling practices, reducing the loss of revenue through the delivery of damaged goods, decreasing costs, and promoting eco-friendly recycling. The Reel-Logix reel recycling program was established in 1992 and recognizes the win-win scenario of helping the planet and the business at the same time, conserving natural resources, not adding to the landfill capacity, and not incurring disposal costs. Responsible use of natural resources not only makes sense for Reel-Logix, it is an increasingly important consideration for clients at every tier of the supply chain.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



