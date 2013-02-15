Recently published research from GlobalData, "Woodford Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- GlobalData's new report "Woodford Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into oil and gas exploration and development potential in the Woodford shale. It also provides details of the key exploration areas and major companies in the Woodford shale. The report highlights the parameters for exploration and production, discusses the major drilling activities of the major companies in the Woodford shale, and details the gross production of the major companies involved in the Woodford play. It also provides a production forecast of the Woodford shale until 2020. The Woodford shale is a source rock formation in Oklahoma in the US. The Devionian shale spreads across 11,000 square miles in central and southern Oklahoma and has an average thickness in the range of 75-380 feet. The shale is located between the Hunton group and the Mississippian Sycamore shales and is found at a depth of 6,000 feet and 14,000 feet.
Scope
The report analyzes the oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Woodford shale. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas drilling and exploration activities in the Woodford shale
- Provides details of the major companies by gross production in the Woodford shale
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Oklahoma region of the Woodford shale
- Forecasts for the Woodford shale production for the 2012-2020 period
- Coverage and an overview of operations in the Woodford shale
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Woodford shale
- Details of the major infrastructure developments in the Woodford shale
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights in the Woodford shale oil and gas market, primarily in the state of Oklahoma
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Woodford shale in the US
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Woodford shalein the US
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potentially game-changing market
