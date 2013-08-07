Woods Comfort Systems Launches Extensive Energy Auditing

San Marcos, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Research indicates heating and cooling systems account for approximately 40 percent of the average home or business's energy usage. Models exceeding 10 years old have been found at least 30 percent less efficient than modern units with lack of adequate insulation furthering inefficiency and leading to an increase in the cost of usage. In an effort to assist those in the San Marcos and surrounding areas lower their energy bills, Woods Comfort Systems has launched their extensive range of energy audits for both commercial and residential purposes.



Chris Woods, President of Woods Comfort Systems, explained, "We are qualified in performing a number of required energy audits including the ECAD. This audit is designed specifically for those within the city of San Marcos who own a business or multiple family complex or who are buying or selling a single family home. With this audit, we assess the current energy usage patterns of the structure in question to determine approximate energy usage and average electric bills. We also offer a basic visual audit, which involves examining the exterior and interior of a structure. We ensure heating and cooling duct work and other components are in good condition, evaluate which windows are most exposed to sunlight and analyze the building's insulation to establish whether or not it conforms to specifications."



Woods continued, "Following this audit, we will provide our clients with a list of recommended repairs and modifications and a record of pricing for suggested changes. We also extend them a list of any rebates associated with insulation replacement and new heating or new air conditioner system purchases. This service is, in most cases, free to our clients and can result in a great deal of savings on their energy bills and their cost of making upgrades to their homes and climate control systems. For an affordable fee, we offer our comprehensive audit. This provides a more in-depth look at energy usage than our basic visual audit, through the use of our state of the art testing equipment. With our new construction audits, we can review a client's floor plans and suggest small changes to improve a structure's energy efficiency before construction even begins."



"Aside from our audits, we offer a number of other services to San Marcos and the surrounding communities," said Woods, "We provide air conditioning repair, as well as AC system repair within our service area. For the benefit of our clients, we operate 7 days a week, including weekends and holidays. Calls received before 2:00 in the afternoon ensure same day service, but we guarantee service within 24 hours regardless. Our highly qualified and experienced team is capable of covering any air conditioner or heating issues."



About Woods Comfort Systems

Currently holding the highest possible rating from Angie's List, Better Business Bureau and a number of other associations, Woods Comfort Systems brings more than 35 years of experience to the heating and air conditioning field. Pioneers of the "whole house" concept, they proudly offer the most thorough energy auditing processes available in their industry. Locally owned and operated, their mission is to provide their clients with the highest level of professionalism and customer service as well as assisting them in gaining the greatest comfort and efficiency of their homes and businesses.