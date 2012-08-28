"WOODSON" Brings the New Sound of R&B with EP Release Party

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Salt Lake City, Utah has been chosen for the premier event of R&B’s newest recording artist, Woodson Michel, for his EP release party. Being hosted by J.M.S. Records and Entertainment, in conjunction with Kim. K. Jones Pride Management, the event will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2012 at Gino’s. The actual EP release party will take place on September 14, 2012 at Liquid Joe’s. The EP party is part of the 2012 Twilight Concert Series. Fans attending both shows will have the opportunity to get a free signed EP from the artist. The full EP will include “Let Me Be”, “Gone”, “Killing Me”, “Whatever”, “Can’t Let Go” “Gimme a Sign” which is sure to be a crossover hit and a special bonus track of “AEIOU”.



Inspired by such R&B giants R. Kelly, Prince and Dru Hill, Woodson Michel has dedicated himself to acquiring the skills to be become the next greatest R& B legend. With his unique and crisp sounds, this hard working artist lists his core values as diligence and humility. Woodson began his career in Boston, MA and has performed throughout New England with such greats as Maurice Hampton and Ralph G. His immense love of music and tireless drive and energy is sure to lead to great things on the music scene. This rare combination brings about the results of effortlessly written original songs that Woodson produces and sings.



His hard work has paid off as seen by the recent landing in Lake Worth Florida’s #5 spot on Reverbnation.com, www.reverbnation.com/woodmichel.



The dedication and talent of R&B’s Woodson Michel brings freshness to the world of music and music lovers are encouraged to keep their ears open and their eyes on things to come from the Woodson Movement.



Tickets and further event information can be found www.24tix.com/event.html?show_id=T39132434163913243416321



Hip-Hop and R&B lovers can learn more about R&B’s hottest new artist, Woodson Michel, at http://www.woodsonmusic.com. Media interested in arranging an interview with Woodson may do so by calling 772-633-8337.