Woodstock Motors Announces High-End Wheel Repair in London at Affordable Prices

Barnet, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Woodstock Motors started its journey in the year 1967 in North London and since then it has been serving its clients with a wide range of services such as bodyshop, claim handling, recovery, wheel refurb and electric vehicle servicing, etc. amongst others to Londoners.



The company claims itself to be different from the other companies of its genre, especially when it comes to alloy wheel refurbishment London as it not only cleans up, sands down and sprays up the alloy wheels to refurb them but also do many things beyond that.



The company follows all the ten steps that are required for alloy wheel refurbishment i.e. removing the wheels; tagging the tyres, balancing weights & valves; stripping the paint; blasting the wheel; inspection of the wheels; wheel straightening & wheel repair; preparing kerbed surface for paint; painting the wheels; tyre fitting & balancing and fitting wheels to car is done by the trained and experienced professionals.



This 46 years old company has earned the tag of the best company that provides outstanding service of http://www.woodstockmotors.co.uk/index.php?page=alloy-wheel-refurbishment">wheel refurbishment London. It also provides 24 hour vehicle recovery, wheel repair in London, motorway accident/breakdown vehicle recovery, A & B road accident/breakdown car recovery, etc. amongst others.



Regarding wheel repairing services, a company representative claim, “We can do one wheel repair or a whole set and we can either do a full wheel refurbishment (below) or we can repair one wheel or one part of a wheel. Whatever you do, the outcome is a lot cheaper than a new set of alloys.”



In fact, with the excellent wheel refurbishment, the company helps its customers save both their time and money and also avoid opting for brand new alloy wheels that can be an expensive option.



About Woodstock Motors

Woodstock Motors has over 30 years of experience and is considered one of the best Mechanics, car repairs, secondhand car dealers, and car bodyshops in London. It services all makes including of the major car manufacturers, e.g. BMW, Toyota as well as electric-only makes like the G-Wiz and Tesla.



For more information please visit - http://www.woodstockmotors.co.uk/