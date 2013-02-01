Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Ted "Woody" Mcgrath is offering plans and video courses for woodworking projects online. People who are interested in working with wood and have been looking for high quality plans and instructions are now able to benefit from Ted's experience. Ted Mcgrath has been a carpenter for over 36 years and has compiled an instant download course complete with bonuses for beginners to advanced wood-craftsmen alike. Many customers have found the projects covered in Teds Woodworking Plans to be a comprehensive course.



Independent Source Review Center for Internet Products (ISRCIP) has rated Teds Woodworking Plans site with a 4.5 out of a possible 5 rating. According to the ISRCIP, Ted's rating is based on several factors including overall customer satisfaction, meeting customer's performance expectations, customer service and web presence stability.



Other accolades include:



"Possibly the best collection of woodworking plans we've come across"--Woodwork Magazine



"Extensive selection of plans with amazing clarity"--American Woodworker Magazine



"Readers Choice Award 2009"



Ted's Woodworking Plans claims to teach, step by step, the proper methods to accomplish functional home projects and fun woodworking projects for hobbyists. Customers have commented positively on the construction of folding chairs, benches, beds, camping equipment, arbors and the like. High reviews have also gone to Ted's shed plans for building a backyard storage facility. No skill set is required for undertaking any of the woodworking projects covered.



Ted Mcgrath has compiled years of carpentry skill into his plans and he is backing this product with a 60 day money back guarantee. For a limited time, Ted is offering bonus material that includes a plan reviewer software, 150 videos, over 200 pages of woodworking guides, and a bonus on how to start a woodworking business.



Woodworking enthusiasts interested in obtaining quality plans may acquire more information by visiting this website: http://isrcip.org/teds-woodworking-plans



Those who want direct access can go Ted Mcgrath's Official Site.



About M.D. Mayo

Mr. Mayo of Mayo4 lives in Dallas, TX and is an accomplished blogger covering many topics. He is also a well respected reviewer and regularly contributes to product review sites.