What is Wool Worsted Yarn?

Wool worsted yarn is used in various applications such as apparel (blazers, jacketing, Others), blankets, among others. Countries such as Australia, China, United States and New Zealand are the world's top wool-producing countries. For instance, According to worldatlas, in 2016, the United States produced more than 25.7 million pounds of wool. In addition, it was also found that major top wool-producing states are California, Utah, Texas, Colorado, and Wyoming. While the United States produces more than 17% of the world's wool. Hence, it will drive the market growth.

Market Drivers

- In the last few years, there is a significant demand for wool production. For instance, according to the International Wool Textile Organisation, in 2018, more than 1.155 million kg of clean raw wool is produced by approximately 1.177 billion sheep around the world. Hence, the rising demand for wool production will propel market growth.



Market Trend

- Increasing Number of Customer from Online Channel



Restraints

- Acrylic Can Be Used as a Substitute for Wool, As It is a Lightweight & Soft.



Opportunities

- There is a high production for wool worsted yarn in emerging markets such as China. For instance, as per an article published by worldatlas, China produces more than 18% of the world's wool in the textile & clothing industries. Moreover, it is found that, China is currently the world's largest as well as 2nd largest exporter of clothing & textiles respectively. Hence, the rising demand for wool production will create an opportunity for market expansion.



Challenges

- Sheep health & disease, and prices of raw materials and finished textile products are some of the major challenges of wool worsted yarn.



The Wool Worsted Yarn segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Tropical Worsted Wool, Plain Weave Worsted Wool), Application (Apparel {Blazers, Jacketing, Others}, Blankets, Others), Wool Type (Fine wool – wool fibre of <= 24,5 µ (fibre diameter), Medium wool – wool fibre of 24.6-32.5 µ (fibre diameter), Coarse wool – wool fibre of >32.5 µ (fibre diameter)), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach:

The Wool Worsted Yarn Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth&operational efficiency of the key players operating in the market.



On the basis of geographical regions, the Wool Worsted Yarn Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



