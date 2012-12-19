WooStats Web Analytics Is Now Offering a Heatmap as Part of Its Monthly Subscription

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- WooStats Web Analytics, a company that offers an innovative analytics tool that allows its customers to track visitors to their website in real time, is now offering a heatmap with its monthly subscription.



A heatmap provides site owners with an easy way to know what people are doing on their websites, and thus how to optimise it. More specifically, a heatmap shows a visual representation of where visitors click, and what they do while they are on a site. By having tangible proof of this information, website owners can then make certain changes in order to increase conversion, and ultimately—their profits.



Over the past several years, the concept of web analytics has become more popular. As online retailers have become more prevalent, it is vital for owners to have a good idea of what is happening on their websites. By using web analytics—which is typically defined as the collection, measurement, analysis and reporting of internet data in order to optimize internet usage—businesses can more accurately assess the performance of their websites.



In addition to the new heatmap option, WooStats Web Analytics’ service includes many other features, including funnel/path analysis, real time spying, split testing, Twitter monitoring, and video analytics. For customers who are new to the concept of tracking their site’s visitors, WooStats Web Analytics also offers a 15-day free trial.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about WooStats Web Analytics is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time. By clicking on the “Register Now” button and filling out a short application form, customers may take advantage of the free trial.



The site also features testimonials from customers who have successfully used WooStats’ analytics tool.



“By tracking our Facebook and Twitter activity we were able to build better targeted ads,” Chris, a WooStats customer, wrote.



About WooStats Web Analytics:

WooStats Web Analytics is a powerful analytics tool that lets people track their website visitors in real time. With this service, people have access to the most powerful tools to optimise their site and increase their revenues. With WooStats, customers will pay a fraction of the price that the competition charges. For more information, please visit http://www.woostats.com