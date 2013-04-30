Wooton Bassett Tile and Stone Introduces the Winchester Tile Classic Collection

Wiltshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The Winchester Tile Classic Collection is now available for homeowners who wish to give an artistic touch to their tiled surfaces. This tile collection includes handmade designer tiles made by a group of highly skilled ceramicists. These expert craftsmen make use of the highest quality natural materials in making the most beautiful hand painted and ceramic art tiles.



Unnoticeable fine variations may exist in every tile since no two tiles can be exactly the same.



There are numerous designs available for the classic hand painted collection of mouldings and tiles. They have a wide selection of shades and range of colours and tones for field tiles. All the products created and produced by this company are distinctive and the result of many decades of experience from their tem of the best artistes, craftspeople, and designers.



The tiles in the Winchester Tile Classic Collection are created with the use of superior, quality unprocessed materials and meticulously regulated production methods, mastered for many years, to make these beautiful classic tiles. At the onset, tiles were previously referred to as ‘bisques’ or bare art fabric that only holds the name of the company on the underside. Consequent transformations included production systems like the use of specialized glazes and the integration of hand painted images with varying shades and colors by talented tile artists.



There are tiles that go through the kiln or ceramic oven three times. The rationale for this is to obtain the desired effects to the final tile products. For the reason that every tile is handmade or naturally handcrafted, the facades of the tiles have distinctive undulations. This makes the products allow natural shades to show. These unique but fine distinctions in terms of shading to each tile, border, and moulding present a superb perspective of depth to walls or counters that are tiled.



The beauty and uniqueness of all handcrafted products in the Winchester Tile Classic Collection are made available by the Wootton Bassett Tile & Stone Company. The distinctive quality of decorative tiles offered by this company has propelled it to success in this industry. Homeowners can see their collection of beautifully elegant and artistic decorative tiles in the official website http://wbtileandstone.co.uk



