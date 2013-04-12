Worcester Weddings Venue Tuckerman Hall Launches Brand New Website

Worcester, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Tuckerman Hall, a breathtaking and historic venue that has been the site of many Worcester weddings over the decades, has just launched a brand new website. The new site helps to showcase why the Hall is one of the premier locations for a wedding that is truly memorable for both the happy couple and their guests.



The neo-classically designed hall features both the timeless elegance and beauty of The Gilded Age along with up-to-date amenities. Instead of booking the venue multiple times throughout the weekend, the staff at Tuckerman Hall schedules only one wedding; this unusual approach allows couples to experience their wedding day just as they want it to be, with no worries about having to stop the festivities early in order to make room for the next bridal party.



As information on the new website notes, Tuckerman Hall, which is owned and operated by the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, Inc., can accommodate up to 200 guests. In addition to the wedding ceremony itself, the Hall is also perfect for the reception—including dinner and dancing—and also features places for the bride, groom and their attendants to gather and have their photos taken.



“Whether your wedding is an intimate celebration for 75 guests or a grand affair for 200, no detail is too small for our attention,” an article on the new website noted.



“The acoustics in our main hall are legendary; and there is a stage in each of our principal halls, complete with a grand piano.”



In order to help couples plan the wedding day of their dreams as easily as possible, Tuckerman Hall also offers an approved list of top-notch and award-winning caterers, as well as references for event planners, bakers, photographers, florists, and much more. Couples who are interested in learning more about the sophisticated and memorable venue may visit the new website for further information; there, they can also browse through a gallery of beautiful photographs of past weddings and receptions.



About Tuckerman Hall

Tuckerman Hall, designed in 1902 by Josephine Wright Chapman, one of America’s first female architects, is a neo-classically designed hall of exceptional beauty, perfect for weddings, concerts and other civic and social occasions. The Hall has a capacity of 521 for concerts, 270 for corporate dinners, and 200 for weddings. Dedicated to excellence, the expert staff stands ready to help people plan an unforgettable occasion in one of this country’s premier reception and performance venues. Tuckerman Hall invites everybody to peruse its new website and see for themselves why so many people enjoy coming to Tuckerman Hall to experience the magnificence of its unique historic facility. For more information, please visit http://www.tuckermanhall.org



10 Tuckerman St.

Worcester, MA 01609