Word Solver Collates Cheats for Thirteen Different Android Word Games

Phone games have become a popular pastime for individuals on the move, and the social networking integration of these games is greater than most, making them ideal to play with friends on the move. The games often present interesting challenges for individuals but can sometimes become too difficult, and a particular level can see people stuck and unable to move forward. At times like these, Word Solver comes into its own, providing cheats and solutions for every level of thirteen different popular word games in order to unblock players and allow them to move forward.



Guess the Word answers can be difficult to find at times, and no one is likely to be able to get every one correct. For those times, and with games like 4 Pics 1 Word where the association is not apparent, players can find solutions from Word Solver simply by clicking the name of the game.



By clicking Guess The Word, for instance, players will have access to a database that was updated within days of the game’s last update, by seeing a clickable image that will allow them to download the solver. There is also a review of the product by the website and developer as well as the app itself, so users can get the best solver available.



A spokesperson for World Solver explained, “Often we find that individuals don’t use cheats unless they absolutely need to in order to progress, and because everyone’s brain works differently, different people get stuck on different levels. These little solutions enable people to keep playing and to continue to get enjoyment out of the games rather than be defeated by the frustration of a mental block. The game solutions are available in a multitude of different languages, those playing in Spanish, Italian or French will be able to find solutions just as readily as those searching in English.”



About Guess The Word

Guess The Word is a website dedicated to providing solutions for word based puzzle games on mobile phone devices, including Guess The Word, Four Pics One Word, Mix Two and Icomania. The site is regularly updated as the games add additional levels and content, to keep up to date with the latest releases. The site has plans to add further games in a similar genre soon. For more information, please visit: http://words-solver.com