Word vs Word App Is Free for the President's Day Weekend

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- During the time George Washington was president, he knew Noah Webster, the man responsible for producing and releasing the first US dictionary. In celebration of Washington’s birthday and his life, Spuzzle, Inc. is offering its word game app, Word vs Word for free from Friday, February 15 to Monday, February 18, 2013.



Word vs Word is a social word game with an all-in-one link between a crossword puzzle, hangman and a word search game that connects to Apple’s Game Center and Facebook. The game allows users to interact and play games with their friends, as well as compete with random players and other players on Game Center’s Leaderboards.



“Word games are one of the most popular types of iPhone, iPod touch and iPad apps in the App Store,” said Jeff Russell, President and Co-Owner of Spuzzle, Inc. “Many people are already playing Word vs Word, however, we wanted to introduce other word game enthusiasts to the game with a free weekend offer.”



Word vs Word challenges players to uncover a secret word between three and eight letters. Through strategic process of elimination, intuitive selection and a little luck, the winning player reveals the secret word first and is presented with that word’s definition. As educational as it is entertaining, the app provides a social venue for learning new words and definitions. The game offers live turn-based play and chat messaging with friends and random opponents, or equally challenging solo matches.



According to Russell, Word vs Word is an accumulation of all things word game players find addictive, fun and rewarding. “Don’t just take our word for it.” Russell said, “The app has a five-star rating and has received many positive player and Website reviews for the gameplay, various levels of difficulty and its design.”



Word vs Word for the iPhone and iPod touch can be downloaded for free in the iTunes App Store under the Game-Word category at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/word-vs-word/id441028725 and the HD iPad version can be downloaded for free at http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/word-vs-word-hd/id454004991.