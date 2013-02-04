WordlyTown Offers an Opportunity to Find Jobs Based on Work Experience and Language Skills

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- WorldlyTown a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together, offers job seekers an opportunity to find jobs based on their work experience and language skills. Job seekers can post their resume and find jobs based on their work experience, or language skills and much more. It is a free multicultural social network for expats, travelers, immigrants, international students or anyone interested in finding a job anywhere in the world.



Job seekers can post their resume on this website and get information about jobs from around the world at their World Jobs section. People can also browse international resumes from around the world and hire the relevant people according to their specific requirements. Companies can get resumes for different profiles like accounting/finance, administrative/clerical, banking, legal translation and real estate just to name a few.



A spokesperson stated, “Our mission is to bring the world to your town, to be the global community where people can find anything they are looking for in their cities or around the world related to their culture or any other culture of their interest, where people who live overseas feel like they are at home, where they can connect with other people and find anything they need in just one place.” People can create groups based on their interests, find local hosts, make contacts based on their business interests, or educational background, and connect with singles based on ethnicity, nationality or religion.



About WorldlyTown

WorldlyTown is a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together. It helps people connect with other people with diverse cultural backgrounds and learn about other cultures and languages. It offers a variety of options for anyone who shares an interest in cultural diversity; groups based on interests or cultural backgrounds, sports groups, language partners local hosts, blogs and many more. The global community consists of expats, travelers, immigrants, international students and anyone who is interested in connecting with locals around the world or in advertising their products and services at the site for free. To learn more visit www.worldlytown.com