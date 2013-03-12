WordlyTown.com - A Unique Social Network for Language Exchange

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Worldytown.com, a multicultural social network, has recently introduced a unique and exceptional language exchange service. With this new section, Worldytown.com aims to help people from different linguistic areas connect with speakers of other languages around the world and learn various languages with ease.



The language exchange method has been highly successful at the renowned C.E.L.M. language school in Montreal, Canada. In this method, two different native speakers of different languages are made to converse with each other – it has proven its worth as it speeds up learning skills.



Now, Worldlytown.com has adopted this method and is using it on a wider platform i.e. social network. So with the portal’s language exchange section, members can find language exchange partners with ease. Thus, finding and interacting with a language exchange partner from around the world has become easy thanks to Worldlytown.com.



The social network facilitates activities that involve continuous exchange of conversations among the language exchange partners. This can be a vital exercise to improve linguistic skills e.g. pronunciation, vocabulary, and comprehension.



The advantage of choosing language exchange methods over classroom methods is its dynamic value as apart from language skills, it also helps partners learn each other’s culture and values in the most sophisticated manner.



A Worldlytown member is given every option to expand his/her network with a suitable search filter that finds people from diverse communities, countries, states, provinces and cities. Thus, members can even benefit from its ‘oneoof-a-kind’ social network for language exchange.



About Worldlytown.com

Worldlytown.com is a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together. People come to Worldlytown to look for what they miss from their home countries, to connect with other people with diverse cultural backgrounds, and to learn about other cultures and languages. Every day great things happen at Worldlytown; friendships are made among people who live overseas and who share the same ethnic background, relationships are born between singles that are looking for someone special with a specific nationality or religion, and groups at Worldlytown.com are created based on people’s interests, languages are learned or practice among language partners. Also, jobs are offered based on people’s work experience or language skills, and much more.



For more information, please visit Worldlytown.com.