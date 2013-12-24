WordPress CMS Hosting Services Now Available at WHUK with Higher Resources

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- WHUK, a leader in web hosting in the UK, has announced its new WordPress Hosting plans, primarily targeted for

individuals and businesses looking for a fully managed WordPress Hosting solution.



Designed for entrepreneurs, website designers, developers and bloggers, with the vast customisability offered, WordPress provides a simple and powerful solution for those that would like their own blog or use WordPress as their website content management system, with WHUK packaging this into a simple and fully integrated hosting solution.



“WordPress is the most popular blogging software in the world, powering millions of websites worldwide,” Robert King, Managing Director, WHUK said.



“What is most surprising is the incredible things you can use WordPress for – like managing entire websites – making WordPress an extremely versatile solution. It became clear to us customers are using WordPress for a wide variety of purposes, and our WordPress Hosting plans cater to all these different usage cases with one simple, integrated solution,” King added.



WHUK has specially configured servers for WordPress websites and blogs hosted on the company's WordPress Hosting plans. “These plans are truly custom-designed because all blogs and websites hosted on our WordPress

Hosting plans are on servers which we specifically optimise for WordPress,” King stated.



Pricing

During the Christmas period until the 5 January 2014, the company is offering 50% off the first invoice on all new WordPress Hosting orders, meaning new and existing customers can get a WordPress Hosting plan from just £20 for the first year – equivalent to just £1.66 a month.



Find out more about WHUK's WordPress Hosting plans here



About WHUK

Established in 2001, Webhosting UK COM Ltd continues to lead the way with innovative products and unmatched customer service now hosting over 2 million websites across its UK network spanning over 30,000 customers worldwide. With enterprise-quality hosting solutions custom designed by inhouse network and system engineers, WHUK has the solutions and expertise to deliver.