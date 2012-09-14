WordPress Coupon Codes and Discounts Are Available from New Website WP Couponshop

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- WP couponshop, a website that features coupon codes and special discounts for WordPress-related products, has just launched. The site specialises in helping people save money on premium WordPress themes, premium WordPress plugins, WordPress hosting, books about WordPress, as well as various internet marketing tools.



The user-friendly website is regularly updated with new discounts and codes, ensuring that visitors to the site will always have access to the latest and best ways to save money on WordPress products. The home page features a list of the most current deals, and people who are looking for a particular type of coupon or special discounts/rebates can use the handy search tool at the top of the page.



The search field also features a handy auto suggest feature that is similar to Google; for example, when a visitor to the site starts typing “WP” into the search tool, all of the items that begin with these letters will come up.



In addition, readers are able to vote if a coupon that they have used works or not by using the thumbs up and thumbs down icons that are located right on the website. They can also report any issues they might have had with a particular coupon by following the “report a problem” link. Visitors to the site may also share a coupon by using the “share” link; this will allow them to email the coupon to someone else, “like” it on Facebook, send it out in a tweet on Twitter, or vote for it at Google + and StumbleUpon.



One of the current discounts that has already been very popular with visitors is a WPWebHost coupon code that is good for a significant savings.



“Get 30% discount on all hosting packages using our WPWebHost coupon code,” the information on the WP couponshop website noted, adding that WPWebHost is specialised in WordPress hosting and operates fully optimized WordPress hosting servers, and WPWebHost guarantees people a 99 percent uptime, use of free CDN which results in faster loading of the WordPress site, a free lifetime domain and many other features.



Three of the most popular current discounts that are available on the new site involve rebates from Event Espresso.



One of the three rebates offers a $40 discount plus 5 percent off on an Event Espresso Developer License.



“Event Espresso is one of the best WordPress event registration and ticketing manager plugins available, and when you buy the developer license you are able to use this plugin on 5 different websites, and you will have also access to all 12 Basic Add-Ons,” an article on the new website noted.



People who are interested in saving money on WordPress related products are welcome to visit the new WP couponshop at any time; handy category tabs on the top of the home page like “plugins,” “themes,” and “hosting” make it even easier to find specific types of coupon codes and discounts. Visitors are also welcome to sign up for the site’s free email newsletter that will help keep people up to date on the latest WordPress deals.



About WP couponshop

WP couponshop is a new website that is devoted to providing visitors with coupon codes and special discounts for WordPress related products. The user-friendly site is constantly being updated with the latest specials on a wide variety of WordPress products, including WordPress plugins, themes, and much more. For more information, please visit http://wpcouponshop.com