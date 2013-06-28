WordPress for Lunch: How to Create a Blog in 30 Minutes or Less

Pharr, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- WordPress for Lunch: The 30 Minute Website Guide for Newbies is an eBook that has recently been launched. This new book is all about teaching people how to create a blog or website on WordPress, in a short period of time. As technology grows it is becoming crucial for business owners to have a presence on the internet, a website can prove to be a great marketing tool for any business because more and more people prefer looking for information and buying products online on the internet. By not having an online presence the business owners can be missing out on a large number of paying customers, because they cannot find the business information online. It has been observed that some people avoid having a website or blog online because they find the process too confusing, they do not trust others to do the same level of jobs they would be able to do themselves, or simply because it can be expensive to hire a professional web designer. WordPress for Lunch is an ebook specially created for people who want to create and run their own WordPress website.



The writer of this eBook Luis Avila is a freelance web designer, who creates websites for small businesses and non-profit organization. His many years of experience have allowed him to write a book that is a simple website guide for beginners that will quickly teach them the steps to create a website. Luis understands that small businesses suffer the most when they do not have an online presence and he wants to help all the small business owners out there. That is why in his book Luis shares valuable information on topics such as How to register a Domain Name, How to pick the right Hosting service provider so the website runs smoothly without crashing, How to install WordPress and How to choose from thousands of free templates to have an attractive looking website. All the information in this eBook will also be beneficial for people who want to create a blog which can be used for personal use or for a business.



Buyers of this eBook will also benefit from the exclusive bonuses that come with every copy of WordPress for Lunch, the list of bonuses includes free 11 step by step videos, free Facebook support and the possibility to have free web hosting for 30 days. For the convenience of buyers the book is in eBook format so there is no wait between buying the book and getting it delivered. This means that buyers will get the book as soon and they purchase it, read it and make their own website or blog within 30 minutes.



For more information, please visit http://www.revivewebdesign.com/wp-for-lunch/



Media Contact:

Revive Web Design

luis@revivewebdesign.com

Pharr, TX 78577

http://www.revivewebdesign.com/