WordPress Gravity Forms Record Double Increase in 2014, Expected to Grow More

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Recent statistics show that the year 2014 has recorded a double increase in the number of people who are buying this product. It has been one of the few that offers the best value for the money because customers get the largest rebate when purchasing it. Today, many people are well aware of the amount of power that this WordPress plugin incurs. For those customers who own gravity forms discount coupon codes that have become invalid, there are reliable web sites out there that are willing to update the coupon code at the earliest time possible. With a target to help customers save money as well as valuable time, no one who owns this coupon code incurs loss.



Today, the latest gravity forms come with great features like the inline HTML content. Some of the latest versions also come with upgraded versions of the inline HTML content blocks. It will include features like the textual content, scripts, imagery and other features that are designed to help enhance the forms. There have also been new additions to the email notifications which are intended to disable the paragraph auto formatting. This is a powerful option as it gives the user the complete control in formatting the email with the help of the HTML.



There are also other features like the conditional form fields. Here the gravity forms will offer support which are meant for conditional form fields. Here the user has the freedom to either hide a filed or show it or even choose entire sections of the form. To get more information kindly visit http://antscoupon.com/gravity-forms-discount-code/>



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