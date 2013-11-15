WordPress Payment Solution Now Supports Credit Card Transactions

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- BBS Buying Group has announced the launch of WP Payment Processing, a system enabling users to accept credit card payments for their products or services, or to receive donations for an organization or cause. The plug-in is pre-configured. This enables the user to test its checkout, welcome email, and other merchant account support features right away.



The WP Payment Processing system installs quickly and is easy to set up. It is a simple and affordable way to take payments from a WordPress site. In fact, users can create multiple payment carts if they intend to sell different products and services. Credit cars are accepted via the First Data E4 payment gateway.



One can select shipping methods, their payment gateway, customize the product through various fields, manage their product inventory, and manage discount coupons. It also supports affiliate products, product images, different product styles, minimum order setting, and much more. The system therefore integrates seamlessly with a WordPress powered site. Merchants can also accept donations for their cause, so the system is extremely versatile.



David Trecek, President of BBS Buying Group, said, “WP Payment Processing offers an all-in-one solution for setting up a shopping cart on a WordPress based site. We’ve made it easy for any organization to save on costs and time, while benefiting from a range of functionality.”



Also, USPS, UPS, and FedEx shipping modules are integrated with the plug-in. Shipping rates are automatically calculated when the customer checks out. Tax calculation functions are included while regional tax rates can be factored in. The sjystem also incorporates PDF-based invoices.



The WP Payment Processing system is free to download and set up, with a keyed rate of 1.99% for major credit cards. There’s only a $0.20 fee per transaction and no monthly minimum. The product is available now at www.wppaymentprocessing.com, where additional details, features, and the download option can be found.



About BBS Buying Group

Better Business Solutions provides credit card transaction solutions to both small and large merchant, technology, or marketing based organizations. It eliminates the costs incurred by credit card companies and offers a rewards program for members who tell others about the services. BBS Buying Group is located in Rochester, MN. Their Website is http://BBSBuyingGroup.com .