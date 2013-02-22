Wordpress Set Straight - Helping to Make the CMS Platform Profitable in an Instant

Smallingerland, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- With 25% of all new sites being powered by Wordpress and some 200 million plugin downloads to date this blogging software is the must have CMS platform of today. But while droves worldwide choose to use Wordpress as their platform of choice the need grows daily to get the sites set up and running instantaneously. Wordpress experts know this. And experts cost money so much like the gold rush of 1800’s America it’s not just the panners getting rich - it’s also those that have the expert knowledge ready to deploy to the masses.



How about teaching yourself how to get your blog set up then? But that means reading books and trying finding online tutorials which consume both time and money. Meanwhile bloggers the world over are already earning a living while you try to get up to speed.



Everything you need to start earning



Enter WORDPRESS SET STRAIGHT the one stop shop giving you everything needed to get your wordpress site active and accruing money in a flash.Providing essential online wordpress tutorials for beginners and aficionado’s alike WORDPRESS SET STRAIGHT offer over 160 videos to help master Wordpress in no time. Their all-encompassing step-by-step video instructions let you:



1. Sign up to the best web host

2. Effectively install wordpress

3. Install your wordpress theme

4. Install appropriate plugins

5. Monetise your site

6. Drive traffic to your blog

7. Add social media applications



…..And much, much more!



So if you’re not only looking to learn how to use Wordpress but to start a blog that’s built to make money then WORDPRESS SET STRAIGHT is the one for you.



About Jay Kay Bak – founder of Unselfish Marketers Co. Ltd.

As the preeminent online authority on WordPress training JayKay Bak has been dispensing expert advice on the CMS platform and online marketing for many years.He has helped hundreds of thousands of bloggers uncover the truth that the other bloggers and experts don’t want you know - ultimately how to not only make a living online but to prosper.



For as limited time only



As a WORDPRESS SET STRAIGHT limited time offer you'll get more than 160 step-by-step wordpress videos along with 10 exclusive Wordpress themes. As an added bonus the not be found anywhere else unfair advantage Cash Booster Plugin will also be included in the pack. To find out more go to:http://linkservices.biz/how-to-use-wordpress/wordpress-video



About Linkservices.biz

At Linkservices we aim to inform people on topics we presume others like and topics that can be useful to other people. We love to share new discoveries online and offline.



Contact : info@linkservices.biz