WordPress Website Design Company EMEA Studio Reaches Market Share Milestone

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- For the founder of EMEA Studio, it has been an unrelenting work ethic and a dedication to customer satisfaction that has made it possible for the freelancer to reach his current milestone of acquiring a significant share of the WordPress design market. With clients across the globe, EMEA Studio has become a leading UK WordPress design and development company.



While approximately 25 percent of all websites are powered by WordPress including some of the largest in the world, most businesses still have a difficult time finding the right designer.



UK-based EMEA Studio WordPress website design and development company has broken through the clutter by amassing an impressive list of clients across the globe and a significant share of the market despite being run solely by a single freelance designer. “The growing success of EMEA Studio proves that one person can achieve anything with enough dedication and hard work in service to clients,” said the EMEA Studio founder.



EMEA Studio has become globally known for creating visually attractive, sleek, unique and fast-loading WordPress websites. The leading WordPress freelance design company specializes in everything from custom design websites for small personal blogs and social networks to commercial and non-profit websites as well as learning management systems, reservation systems and beyond.



The company has built membership sites and intranet sites based on WordPress for dozens of small businesses as well as large international organizations based in Australia, South Africa, The United Kingdom, U.S.A., Norway, Sweden and Bulgaria just to name a few. When it comes to Mobile Website Design services, EMEA Studio creates mobile-friendly websites right from the start so there is no need to build a separate mobile version as their work looks beautiful on any device.



In the world of apps, their Product Management services help clients define a minimum viable product (MVP) for reaching monetization and other goals while establishing a product roadmap suitable for their business strategy. In addition, EMEA Studio brings to bear their experience, know-how, and creativity to determine client app features including offering world-class graphic design services with the client choosing their own level of involvement in the process.



The IT Security-certified EMEA Studio team begins by ensuring that clients are on a fast, secure server and boasts that none of their maintained sites has ever been hacked. Their WordPress Optimization services utilize a plethora of tools and techniques to optimize the WordPress site as well as the operating system of servers where the website is hosted on a dedicated server. The company is so confident in their WordPress Optimization services that they guarantee clients a full, no questions asked, money-back guarantee.



The EMEA Studio marketing services create winning strategies using both social and traditional media campaigns tailored to each client’s customer base and business model to maximize potential. EMEA Studio clients receive detailed and extensive statistics on all aspects of visitor traffic, personal, human interaction during training sessions, and guaranteed fast responsive support services. For more information and a free quote, please visit http://emeastudio.co.uk/wordpress-freelancer/



About EMEA Studio

EMEA Studio is a leading UK WordPress design and development company. Their freelance design services include new websites, e-commerce and mobile website design as well as customization, marketing, optimization and more. In business for the last two years, the company has served large and small clients across the globe and has enjoyed exponential growth every year.