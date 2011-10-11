ClickDesk Releases Free Live-Chat Plugin for 60 Million Wordpress Users

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- ClickDesk, a unified live communications provider, announced the launch of wordpress plugin for its live-chat and phone-chat service. The plugin allows wordpress administrators to conveniently install ClickDesk and chat with visitors from their IM.



ClickDesk, the fastest live chat service with built-in VoIP phone, allows visitors to chat or call business owners or operators with one single click. The plugin also comes with a social toolbar that integrates with Twitter, Facebook and other social profiles. With ClickDesk, businesses running on Wordpress platform can provide complete pre-sales and support solution to their visitors.



“We saw an increase in the trend of business websites that rely on Wordpress platform. With this new plugin, Wordpress owners can easily install ClickDesk and communicate with the website visitors instantly using their IM. Availability for livechat to instantly answer sales and support queries enhances the brand reputation and increases user’s trust”, said Manohar Chapalamadugu.



Installing and setting up ClickDesk live support plugin on a wordpress site is free and simple 2-step process taking no more than 2 minutes. Included in the plugin, Gratis plan limited to 50 chats per month plan comes subscribed. Since ClickDesk integrates directly with IM such as Skype and Google Talk, there are no further downloads required.



To download the plugin and for more information, please visit the wordpress plugin repository here



About ClickDesk

ClickDesk is the first social live help chat service to integrate social communications and voice support into the fastest live chat service. It is 100% cloud based eliminating the need for business owners to install any additional hardware or software. Today, thousands of businesses use ClickDesk to provide live support and answer pre-sales questions instantly. For more information, visit http://www.clickdesk.com