New Membership Website Gives Internet Marketers over 35 Beginner and Advanced WordPress Training Videos

Internet marketers Anne Groom and Lynne Ivatt recently launched a membership website where Internet marketers can get both beginner and advanced WordPress training videos. Subscribers to the site will have access to over 35 training videos, along with instructional PDFs that can be printed and read offline. Membership to the site costs $9.95 a month.



“When it comes to blogging for Internet marketing purposes, there are an abundance of websites that tell you what to do in very non-technical terms. They say you should get WordPress, install plugins and set-up a subscription form,” explained Groom. “The problem is many people don’t know how to actually go in to their hosting account and install WordPress or a plugin.”



Internet Marketing Know How gives viewers a range of WordPress tutorials. Beginners can learn how to install a header, change a background image and add social media icons to their blog. More advanced users will see how to set up an Aweber subscription form on WordPress.



Besides the WordPress tutorial videos, Internet Marketing Know How covers other topics, like: Twitter and Facebook marketing, PHP, domains, webhosting and keyword tools. According to Groom, the site is often updated based on subscriber’s suggestions.



“If a subscriber has a specific problem or question they need answered, we’re more than happy to create a new video for the website. Most WordPress tutorial video sites tell you what they want you to know. We want subscribers to tell us what’s troubling them so we can possibly customize a solution.”



To view a current list of WordPress training videos on the Internet Marketing Know How website, or to order a subscription, visit the site at http://imknowhow.net/.



About Internet Marketing Know How:

