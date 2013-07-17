WordpressInstall.net Offers to Install Wordpress for Free in Just Minutes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- WordPress is one of the world’s most popular content management systems. Websites of all shapes and sizes use WordPress to post blog updates, publish content, and edit website themes. While WordPress is designed to be easy for beginners to use, installing WordPress on a website can be difficult.



That’s why a website called WordpressInstall.net wants to help. The website recently released an offer that could be hard to resist: the site will install WordPress for free in exchange for signing up with an affiliated web host. The free install offer is available to all website visitors and is designed to help anyone save time when figuring out how to install WordPress for the first time.



As a spokesperson for WordpressInstall.net explains, few people realize how complex a WordPress install can be until they actually try it themselves:



“WordPress is a free platform, which means that the company doesn’t have to spend money trying to help its users install the platform. However, many people are surprised to discover just how difficult it can be to install WordPress. It may not require a degree in computer science, but it can be difficult for those who aren’t deeply experienced with computers and web hosting. Our solution is simple: we provide free WordPress installs in exchange for signing up with good webhosts. Our recommended web hosts are chosen based on their combination of quality and fair pricing.”



At the WordpressInstall.net website, visitors will learn that the site reviews all recommended hosts and services. All hosts and services have been tried by the creators of WordpressInstall.net in order to ensure they offer the right blend of value and quality.



After installing WordPress, the interface can continue to be confusing for novice users. For that reason, WordpressInstall.net also released a guide explaining how to perform a WordPress setup in less than five minutes. That guide explains how to edit important website settings, how to install a WordPress theme, and how to perform a number of other valuable WordPress tips and tricks.



Whether installing WordPress for the first time or simply looking for an easy way to avoid the WordPress installation process, WordpressInstall.net aims to make WordPress installations as simple as possible.



