Words of God or Words of Men Controversial New Book Questions Divine Origin of Religious Texts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- While billions of people quite literally take the scriptures as gospel, a highly-controversial yet important new book both examines and questions their divine origins. Written by A.I. Mind, ‘Words of God or Words of Men?’ questions these origins while directly exposing the detrimental and sometimes deadly practices of the world’s major religions.



Written and compiled by A.I. Mind, the book’s blistering findings could affect man’s image of God forever.



Synopsis:

While highly controversial the book is intended to stimulate discussion about the divine origin of religious texts and attempts to raise the collective consciousness regarding religion’s subjugation of women with the hope that women break free from this repression. Is scripture truly the Word of God? Why does scripture treat women as second class citizens? What is the meaning of 666? Did Jesus live to be over fifty years of age? The author suggests a qualitative analysis be performed on scripture for accuracy, consistency and reasonableness to determine divine origin and exposes religion’s subjugation and oppression of women.



Read the Open Letter to God which contains references to scriptural passages and ask yourself, “Are these the words of God?” The author suggests we are entering into a new phase of the Age of Enlightenment where individuals replace acceptance of repressive religious ideology with An Inquiring Mind? The last chapter contains Thoughts on life on some 50 subjects.



As the author explains, in examining the divine origin of religious texts.



“ I compare the Book of Genesis with scientific understanding of the formation of the Earth and the creation of life, illustrate major inconsistencies in the Gospels, examine six pillars of Jesus’ deification, expose the fallacy of papal infallibility and papal atrocities, describe the subjugation of women in major world religions, and provide evidence from an eminent 2nd century Christian leader that Jesus lived to be over fifty years of age.”



The author adds, “the analysis contains points of view from historical and contemporary figures including Buddha, Dante, Socrates, Origen, Irenaeus, Galileo, Voltaire, Martin Luther, Cyrus the Great, Carl Sagan, Edward Gibbon, Edgar Cayce, Thomas Paine, Dr. Ali Sina (Islamist expert), Michael Baigent, D. M. Murdock and others.”



The author suggests, “we are entering a new phase of the Age of Enlightenment where people use their mind’s eye (rational thought) to examine religious text and teachings. In this new phase of the Enlightenment, an individual will replace repressive religious ideology with an inquiring mind: a mind that will free individuals from oppressive religious texts, laws, and dogma preached by religious leaders who establish arbitrary and capricious rules that teach inequality, intolerance, subjugation of women, fear and damnation, and, in some cases, hate—a freedom “of the mind, by the mind, for the mind” from Words of Men.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Words of God or Words of Men?’, published by Mill City Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1dlIwUu.



About the Author:

This is the author’s first book.