Wordwide Headline on X Ray Market Is Expected to Reach USD 9.1 Billion Globally in 2017 : Transparency Market Research

Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "X-Ray Market: Global Market Analysis, Size and Forecast (2011 - 2017)", Global X-Ray market was worth USD 7.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2011 to 2017. In the overall global market, American region is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2017.



Browse the detailed TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/x-ray-market.html



X-ray is one of the diagnostic imaging techniques through which images of the internal structures of a human body, especially bones are obtained, which facilitates early diagnosis of diseases. X-ray has the largest market share among the key equipment of diagnostic imaging market, which includes CT, MRI, Ultrasound and Nuclear Imaging. The increase in aging population and rise in patients with chronic diseases are driving the X-ray market growth.



The X-ray market is segmented into General X-ray and Cardiovascular X-ray. The General X ray market was about 2.6 times the Cardiovascular X-ray market in 2011. The General X-ray market will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2012 to 2017, whereas Cardiovascular X-ray market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the same period. General X-ray enjoys some of the advantages over Cardiovascular X-ray including low cost, efficient and easy to operate, which supports the healthy growth of general X-ray market.



The American region is expected to account for the largest share of global X-ray market revenue at USD 3.0 billion in 2012. The region is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2012 to 2017. The ROW region (including theMiddle East and Africa) is expected to have the highest growth rate of 8.7% during the same period.



This report provides a holistic view to the overall global X-ray market with 8 year market data & forecast based on segments of X-ray Equipment (General X-ray market & Cardiovascular X-ray) and geographic markets (Americas, Europe, APAC and ROW).



