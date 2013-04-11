Work at Home Blogger Has Excellent Small Business Ideas for Women

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Many women would love an opportunity to stay at home yet work, but the economics of this are too frequently outside of the scope of many.



Sandy McQueen thinks there are many small business ideas for women and has posted an article on her blog to prove it.



“My work-from-home blog concept has helped many women and men find great ways to work from home and still bring in an excellent salary,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueen at Home.



More and more businesses and companies are moving to an online environment, and with this move, they are needing staff that work in virtual environments.



“So many people do not understand that there is a wealth of opportunity for virtual assistants and virtual secretaries. It takes a bit of work to find the positions, but once you find one, they can be very lucrative,” said McQueen.



Virtual office work is only one suggestion McQueen has. Her own business, this blog, is a work-from-home concept.



“Building a blog from home is a great idea, but you have to have a niche that someone has not previously explored. Your salary comes from your advertisers and your site visitors. The more interesting your blog and niche, the better your salary,” McQueen added.



Finally, an online shop is another excellent idea. Recently featured on Yahoo.com, a young lady now runs a multi-million dollar business from home buying and selling clothes on eBay and related sites.



“If you have the drive, there is no reason you cannot find success working from home. It takes work, but anything worth doing takes work,” said McQueen.



If you are interested in learning more about what Sandy has to say about small business ideas for women , starting businesses and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at www.mcqueenathome.com



