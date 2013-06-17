Work from Home as a Fundraising Consultant

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- There is always a group needing money and have yet to discover the home based business ideas for 2013 . This may lead someone who has a strong desire to work from home to become a fundraising consultant. Like many careers working from home, it will take a while to get off the ground but once done, the rewards are excellent.



Beginning as a fundraiser for schools or any organization is not difficult, but learning as much as possible about the career is necessary. Read extensively and participate in campaigns to learn the ins and outs.



Some fundraising companies require a bachelor’s degree at minimum, but as a home-based business, it may not be completely necessary. A degree assists with credibility, but many will not turn you down because of it – experience in fundraising is the key to this career.



There is a wealth of opportunity for experience for this industry. Schools, if you have school-age children are a first step as all schools have fundraising opportunities at the beginning of the year. Youth sports programs also try to earn money via fundraising, so assisting with their needs is another way to get some practical experience.



Expect to have to spend some money to make money. Startup costs can be significant, but with adequate planning, it can be done.



