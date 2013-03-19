Work from Home Blogger Delivers Two Great Small Business Opportunities in 2013

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- “It can be a challenge to find one of the good small business opportunities in 2013 . There are lots to choose from, some are much better than others however. One area where there is currently a lot of potential is helping students to get into the college of their dreams,” Sandy McQueen of McQueen at Home said.



The first of the two is a home tutoring company, particularly helping students on standardized tests such as the SAT and the ACT. The difference of only a few points on these two tests can mean the difference in tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.



“Those who have a strong knowledge in mathematics or vocabulary can earn excellent money working with students. Understanding the often difficult questions on these tests is key to top performance,” McQueen said.



After tutoring which does require some degree of subject specific knowledge, a college planning career is also an excellent choice. Helping students through the selection and application process can be a daunting task for high school students and parents, so this is a perfect career for those who are good at planning and organizing.



“Besides simply getting into the college of choice, it is satisfying helping students plan high school courses and extra-curricular activities that will give them a competitive edge in the selection process,” McQueen added.



The best part about both of these jobs is the relatively low startup costs. Outside of a bit of advertising and perhaps some study manuals, it is an excellent way to start an at-home business and that is what puts both of these small business opportunities in 2013 at the top of her list.



For more information about these two careers or to learn more about Sandy McQueen, visit www.mcqueenathome.com



