Work-from-Home Blogger Releases Another One of Her Best Small Business Ideas

“It was a dream of my own to work from home and I am sharing that dream with the rest of the world,” said McQueen.



For anyone who is willing to get their hands dirty and willing to work hard, McQueen has a great business venture.



“Blind cleaning and window cleaning is a great way to start a career working from home,” said McQueen, “and the opportunity for quality work exists in residential and commercial areas alike.”



Venetian blinds are frequently preferred because of the large surface area and how well the blinds block light. Unfortunately, the increased surface area and slats make cleaning difficult and tedious.



“Many skip cleaning venetian blinds all together, but this is where you and your business can shine,” said McQueen.



Several steps are necessary before diving into a cleaning business. Practical training, a business plan and registration for a business license is important, especially if you are going to purchase professional equipment.



“Most professional venetian blind cleaning services have professional equipment. The manufacturers offer turn-key business products, but they do require a business plan and a copy of the license from the state,” said McQueen.



Most professional equipment will average around $10,000; so if a loan is necessary, a business plan will be required from the bank to loan the money. Rental equipment, while available, is not cost effective for this business venture.



There is a very high level of income potential with this business, and upwards of $300.00 a day is possible with the right person, marketing and customer base.



“Getting your name out and exposure is key to any business. A cleaning service is no different,” said McQueen.



If you are interested in learning more about the many best small business ideas or what Sandy has to say about starting businesses and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at www.mcqueenathome.com



