Work from Home Business for Dog Lovers

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Pet owners take great care of their pets normally until it is time for the unpleasant things like vet visits and baths. Many owners skip the bath entirely and let the dogs run naturally. For some pet owners and particularly show pets, this is unacceptable.



A mobile pet grooming enterprise is one of many work from home ideas that lets you do something that you love while creating a home based business. While the necessity of a certified groomer is certainly helpful, it is not necessary to start a business. The certification will allow a higher degree of credibility for the business, so it may be something to consider once the business is underway.



Advertising services is simple and relatively inexpensive. Posting flyers at dog parks, bulletin boards and local papers is the best way to generate business, but word of mouth advertising is still the best way to generate customers.



Once started, a van is preferable to a car because of the number of tools necessary for proper grooming of dogs. Tools like shears and hair dryers need electricity, so a portable generator is helpful and difficult to carry in a standard car. A van will also have places to tie leashes to hold dogs still during the bathing process or while expressing anal glands, an important service offered by many groomers.



Ultimately, the decision will be one of your own, but like any home business, expect it to take hard work and dedication before the fruits are harvested.



