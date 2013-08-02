Work from Home Ideas: A Mobile Pet Grooming Service

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- There are some fantastic work from home ideas available for the right-minded person. One of them is perfect for tapping into the goal of many people – the weekend. Many cannot wait for the weekend, but those with pets often dread it because it means a trip to the pet groomer. A mobile pet grooming service is a great business opportunity for the right-minded person.



A large van is necessary because of the sheer number of products and items a mobile groomer must have, but those who have one or have no problems attaining one will quickly find plenty of business.



“Large cities really benefit from this sort of service. If you can arrange clients in a certain area during certain times of the week or month, you will be able to really generate good money and minimize expenses,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



Certification, while not required, certainly will go a long way in helping in the business. Particularly because certification will teach you certain necessary aspects of grooming such as clipping nails and expressing anal glands – two things that do require expertise and care.



“These two things are almost a veterinarian specialty, so learning how to do it safely will go a long way in helping your business,” said McQueen.



The best part about this career, outside of the vehicle, is the relatively inexpensive startup costs and possibility of related sales.



“Bows, toys and outfits are great and carry a high profit margin,” said McQueen.



