Work from Home Ideas: Start a Mobile Pet Grooming Service

Working from home can be a difficult proposition for some, but there are ways to work from home without having to stay at home all day long. The solution is to consider some of the terrific work from home ideas and then deciding to start a mobile pet grooming service.



Rather than working in a home office all day, mobile pet groomers travel throughout their hometown and possibly neighboring communities caring for dogs and other pets.



For the person who has a gregarious personality, it is a great way to start a very lucrative business.



“Mobile pet groomers bathe, clip and basically care for animal hygiene. Many pet owners appreciate the care and time taken to keep their pet-companions in top shape. If you already have a very outgoing personality, it is a great way to share it with people and their pets,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



Starting the business does require some investment beyond a pair of clippers and dog shampoo. A substantial vehicle is necessary, as well as some basic training.



“There is certification available. The National Dog Groomer’s Association of America offers a certificate, but there is nothing better than word of mouth advertising,” said McQueen.



The outgoing personality helps because so many pet-companion owners love to talk about their animals. Really good groomers will be able to add related products to their services as well.



“Upselling products is a great way to continue helping your business grow and earn profits,” said McQueen, “there is more information on my website.”



