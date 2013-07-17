Work from Home Ideas: This Business Solution Really Cleans Up

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- People who live in large cities and are pet owners realize the necessity of cleaning up after their dogs. This is a necessary, but often less than desirable, duty. For the right minded individual, this is one of several great work from home ideas that has the makings of a very lucrative business.



“I call it Pet Poop Patrol,” said Sandy McQueen of Mcqueenathome.com.



Essentially, the small business owner would be in charge of cleaning up after dogs that do their business. This is an excellent opportunity with virtually unlimited income potential.



“As long as there are pet owners, there will be a necessity for poop control,” said McQueen.



Unlike many work from home jobs, this one will require leaving and going into the neighborhoods. A reliable vehicle is necessary.



“A good vehicle is necessary not only to go to various locations, but also because of the marketing aspect. Placing a name on the side of a car is a great way to market oneself,” said McQueen.



A larger city with tenement and apartment buildings is a perfect place for this job.



“Posting a flyer about services in these buildings mean customers can walk their animals at their leisure knowing you and your service will take care of the messes,” said McQueen.



How to get a name up and additional information about this career opportunity are available on McQueen's website.



If you are interested in learning more about other work from home ideas and what Sandy has to say about starting businesses and her other suggestions and solutions for home based business obstacles, visit her website at www.mcqueenathome.com



