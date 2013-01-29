Work from Home Mom Blasted with over 18,000 Visitors to Her Website in Three Days Shares How She Did It

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- If you are a work from home mom living in this new digital age anything is possible for you. Not only has Lisa Cash Hanson appeared on Yahoo!, CNBC, Start up Princess and more but she is also a 2012 Huggies Mom Inspired Grant Winner For her baby product the SnuggWugg®



Lisa Cash Hanson coaches women in business and entrepreneurs but was receiving so many emails about her blogs traffic and the media that her blog Mompreneur Mogul received she decided to write Get Famous The Most Amazing Mom Bloggers Resource On The Planet to share all her tips and strategies.



Get Famous is a blogging resource packed with tips on how to make money online, increase your blog traffic, how to make money when you create a blog, and the exact method that Lisa herself used to get over 18,000 hits to her website in just a few short days. Not only does Lisa tell you exactly how she did it but she provides exact email pitches for blog posts and media opportunities that will get your blog noticed.



If you are a work from home mom then this book will help you discover new ways to use your blog to make money. Filled with links and resources and easy to follow guides this book is a must have for all mom bloggers.



Get Famous is available on Lisa's website http://www.Launchyouronlineempire.com and also on Amazon.



About Lisa Cash Hanson CEO Mogul Baby LLC

Lisa Cash Hanson is an author speaker and business coach to women entrepreneurs. She is also an award winning blogger. She's been listed as the Top 25 Momprenuer, Top 25 Author blog, and Top Tech Blog by Circle of Moms. Lisa has also been named one of the Top 40 Mompreneurs to follow on twitter and recently received $15,000 from Huggies Mom Inspired Grant for her baby product the SnuggWugg® set to launch in 2013.



