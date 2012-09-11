Work from Home-Site Offers Work from Home Opprotunity

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Project Payday offers a way for men and women to get paid extra revenue on-line within their sparetime. The business takes advantage of a good example of 14 "Average Joes" that tested out their strategy; 13 of which earning around $200 - $2,500 throughout the 1st 1 month, plus the 14th one is said to have made $180. The business also has an affiliate marketing program that actually works on an increasing payment rate system.



Work from Home



The business’s co-founder is Monika St. John and on the home page of the website there’s directions from her; along with an email opt in box. Simply by filling out your data you’re said to get a free 65 page "Quick Start" training guide.



Project Payday Guarantee



Project Payday is so positive about their system they have a type of guarantee. They say when you try their technique and don’t earn $50.00 within the 1st day they are going to provide you with $100 back. The business makes reference to their guarantee as the Fast First Fifty program and much more information can be found on the website about exactly what limits may possibly apply. Their claims of success consist of stating that for every 1-2 hours someone has got time to work they might oftentimes make somewhere between $44 and $154. Try it out. It’s 100% FREE to join (http://4510506.dailydollardash.com).



About Project Payday Affiliates

Project Payday Affiliates was established in 2011 as a third-party website to help Project Payday Affiliate Members in making money from home. We have developed a one-of-a-kind VIP Training Center to help affiliates make serious money through online advertising methods we have personally used to generate over $250,000 per year.



Name: Alex Harrington

Company:Project payday

Email Address:affiliates@projectpayday.com

Website address:projectpayday.com