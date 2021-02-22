New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global Work order management systems market is forecast to reach USD 863.0 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There are various advantages associated with work order management systems that are propelling the growth of the market. As an instance, it is useful in minimizing unexpected issues, i.e., reducing occurrences of breakdowns in the functioning of business assets, results in the automation of maintenance process. The mentioned benefits of work order management system are resulting in its increased demand among the end-user industries, which is boosting the growth of the market. Different initiatives taken by the key players of the market is also propelling the growth of the market. Astea International, a key player of the market, had introduced Alliance Field Service Management and Mobility Platform that provides with real-time and intuitive interactions. In 2018, it decided to showcase this platform at Field Service Forum in Amsterdam. Such initiatives taken by the key players of the market are boosting growth prospective.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1603



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Work Order Management Systems Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Work order management systems market held a market share of USD 415.0 Million in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period.



In the context of the Component, the Solutions segment generated a higher revenue of USD 26.5 Million in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Solutions segment is the result of the high rate of deployment of work order management solutions in the operation of various end-user industries due to its effectiveness in assisting these industries in organizing and managing field resources.



In regards to Deployment type, the On-Premises segment yielded a higher revenue of USD 315.4 Million in 2018 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the On-Premises segment is the result of high reliability and security of on-premises software that has resulted in a high preference of on-premises deployment of the work order management systems.



In regards to End-users, the Manufacturing segment occupied the largest market share of 21.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Manufacturing segment is the result of high applicability of the work order management systems in the functioning of the industry. The reason being, the system is useful for the sector in effectively managing different types of repair activities and manufacturing processes. The fact this system provides with flexibility in production managing process and deliver a product as per customer specifications have also resulted in its increased incorporation in the functioning of the industry. Its increased inclusion is contributing to the market share of the Manufacturing segment.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Work Order Management Systems market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Work Order Management Systems market are listed below:



IBM, Clicksoftware, IFS, Microsoft, ServiceMax, Innovapptive, Maintenance Connection, Netsuite, Coresystems, and Servicechannel.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Solutions



Services



Managed Services



Professional Service



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Cloud



On-Premises



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]



Manufacturing



Telecom and IT



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Transportation and Logistics



Consumer Goods and Retail



Energy and Utilities



Real Estate and Construction



Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Preventive Maintenance



General Work Order



Inspection



Corrective Maintenance



Emergency work order



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1603



Radical Features of the Work Order Management Systems Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Work Order Management Systems market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Work Order Management Systems industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Work Order Management Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Work Order Management Systems Market By Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Work Order Management Systems Market By Deployment Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Work Order Management Systems Market By Organization size Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Work Order Management Systems Market By End-users Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Work Order Management Systems Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Work Order Management Systems Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



12.1. IBM



12.1.1. Company Overview



12.1.2. Financial Performance



12.2. Clicksoftware



12.2.1. Company Overview



12.2.2. Financial Performance



12.3. IFS



12.3.1. Company Overview



12.3.2. Financial Performance



12.4. Microsoft



12.4.1. Company Overview



12.4.2. Financial Performance



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1603



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Face Recognition Systems Market Trends



Atrial Fibrillation Market Size



Flexible Substrates Market Share



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.