Old School New Body F4x Exercise Review, Does It Work, Results, Book Download

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Old School New Body by Steve and Becky Holman is a unique, almost miraculous system based on science and an efficient, lost training method of a past legendary Hollywood trainer. The benefits are through the roof in terms of physical transformation, anti aging and hormonal balance.



The F4X Youth Enhancing Bodyshaping System for Men and Women screams that a new body can be achieved by only 90 minutes per week. "Old School New Body" a guide on how to slow down the ageing process with proper exercise and diet. For those who want to remove the years from their looks, taking the time to read it is a worthwhile investment. This book, "Old School New Body" is comprised of twelve chapters which are easy to read. Read on to learn more about what this book contains and can offer.



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Chapter 1 discusses how fat can be turned into tissue. Most people believe that they need to beat their bodies at the gym in order to get and stay in shape. However, according to Steve Holman, the key to getting muscle is to do sets that will not hurt any joints and short rests when doing sets. The chapter also highlights the difference between myofibrils and sarcoplasm which help burn body fat so that people can actually slim down or get leaner.



Chapter 2 actually gives readers their basic workout routine which is working out three times a week by doing squats, incline presses or pushups, bent over rows, and dumbbell upright rows. All of the main muscle groups in the body are targeted with this routine. Pictures are provided and commonly asked questions are answered.



Chapter 3 helps people identify the pains that they might feel in the joints. With that being said, Becky Holman talks about how people can exercise without contributing to joint pain and how to actually do it so that people won’t have to experience it.



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Chapter 4 helps find people to find the motivation to change and the commitment to do so. Learning to think positively will give a person the end results he already has in mind.



Chapter 5 reminds readers that lifting weights is not just for those who want to join weight lifting competitions and such. This chapter discusses that having muscles is one of the keys to burning fat. Interval cardio is defined and discussed in this chapter.



Chapter 6 takes a closer look into the life of Becky Holman. She shares her life story of battling with keeping the weight off and how she got herself to commit to exercise. Her top ten tips such as walking, drinking water often, and even having sex several times a week are in this chapter.



Chapter 7 may be the right chapter for those who feel a little bit pressured about taking the weight off in a faster amount of time. Steve Holman shares a workout that is also done three times a week that has several twists that can help committed individuals get the body that they desire faster. The program is targeted to work the muscles harder, boost hormone growth, and still give time to rest which is still used time that fat can burn.



Chapter 8 shows how dumbbells are an important element in exercising. Pictures and charts are included in this chapter which shares another program. One of the perks of this chapter is learning that having sore muscles after a workout actually does people some good.



Chapter 9 will help people get their facts right regarding food that is being eaten. This is a real eye opener on the effects of the food we choose on our bodies. But that’s not all; this chapter offers advice on how to eat healthier. It tackles food such as carbohydrates and educates readers on insulin in food and how many meals a person should eat.



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Chapter 10 follows up on the chapter above. Protein is very much highlighted in this chapter. Protein should be present in all meals because of its assistance in moving amino acids around. Just because exercising doesn’t mean that people have to stay away from yummy food. Becky Holman and Steve Holman share their daily diet so that people can have an idea of what to go for.



Chapter 11 might be a favorite for those of who drink alcohol. The good and the bad things about alcohol are shared in this chapter as well as its effect to working for a stronger body.



Chapter 12 is the last chapter of this book wherein they share three important supplements that can assist trainees on their road to success. Protein, branched-chain amino acids, and phosphatidylserine are talk about. On a side note, the Old School New Body does not make it a requirement for one to be taking these in order to see results.



As can be seen, "Old School New Body" is truly a remarkable program to get youth back! It is a proven reverse-ageing program that has worked successfully for many individuals! And to assure people that it is real, the Holmans has backed the program with a 60 days money back guarantee! All these benefits for only $27.00!



About Oldschoolnewbody.com

Old School New Body is a unique fitness and anti-aging program that relies on natural remedies and advises healthy eating and intelligent exercises.



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