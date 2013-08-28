Work Pager & Intercom Integration - Business Review by Telecom Experts TelcoDepot.com

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- A combined work pager & intercom deployment keeps staff coordinated when they are within or outside the office and is more effective than using either solution separately. In this business review telecom experts TelcoDepot.com discuss benefits of integrated work pager & intercom solutions.



“Integrated work pager and intercom solutions prove more effective than when either solution is deployed separately as it helps coordinate staff activities both within and outside the office.” – Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com.



Integrated Work Pager & Intercom: Advantages



- Pager solutions for out-of-office application, intercom for office application



- Pager is text-based and limited while intercom has full voice capability



- Both solutions should be combined for better staff coordination and alert



- Effectiveness of the approach is higher than when either solution is employed separately



Meet the Experts:



TelcoDepot.com is the leading provider of business phone systems, VoIP phones, business VoIP service, conferencing system solutions and more. Shop for leading phone system equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



For more information, visit TelcoDepot.com. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.