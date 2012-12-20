Work Van Equipment Announces Year-End Sales Event

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Work Van Equipment recently announced their Year-End Sales Event on many of their products, including ladder racks, heavy-duty van shelving systems and other work van accessories.



Any business, large or small, that uses work vans and/or trucks in its operations will want to customize its work vehicles to do the specific jobs needed. This is an ongoing need and, therefore, a continuing cost. The best strategy is to use a reliable supplier that thoroughly understands work vehicles. Also, keeping down those equipment costs is vital for any business.



Work Van Equipment’s current sale is an excellent opportunity for businesses that want to expand or upgrade their equipment to purchase truck racks, van shelving, etc. at a substantial discount. A company spokesman said about the sale, “We want to clear off the shelves and make room for new inventory, so our year-end sale is a great opportunity to purchase our products at some of the best prices ever.”



Work Van Equipment provides an extensive selection of work van and work truck accessories for business use. The company offers competitive pricing, so their year-end sale is an excellent opportunity to obtain needed equipment at substantial discounts.



Any company that has vehicles that are experiencing downtime because of the winter weather could benefit from the opportunity to install roof racks or extra shelving. Work Van Equipment offers truck roof racks, ladder racks, exterior storage bins, interior shelving and organizers, and all necessary mounting hardware.



About Work Van Equipment

Based in Walnut, CA, Work Van Equipment is an online retailer of work van and work truck accessories. The company offers an extensive selection of interior and exterior racks, shelving and storage boxes to convert a stock van or truck into a customized work vehicle. Work Van equipment can ship its products anywhere in the U.S., usually within 48 hours or less. For More information please visit, http://www.workvanequipment.com.