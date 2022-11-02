Workbooks Offer Cloud CRM Solution Providing Teams a 360-Degree View of Customers

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- Workbooks, a well-renowned CRM provider in the UK, offers a cloud CRM solution that provides teams with a single, 360-degree view of customers. The software helps sales and marketing teams manage customer information, leads, opportunities, customer data and analytics. The software offers small and medium businesses various features, such as contact management, task management, opportunity management, project management, and custom fields. The system improves the customer experience, reduces customer churn, reduces the cost of ownership, and reduces the complexity of the IT infrastructure.



The solution enables users to connect the dots between marketing, sales, and customer service, allowing companies to manage customer interactions throughout the customer journey efficiently. The software delivers automated business processes to manage the customer journey from lead nurturing to opportunity management and continued account maintenance. The system requires significantly less involvement of IT staff, enabling business owners to spend less money on IT infrastructure maintenance. Businesses looking to install cloud CRM solutions can check out Workbooks' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At Workbooks, we are a CRM software company, and we invest with you to achieve CRM success. Workbooks CRM joins your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work correctly with a single cloud-based solution. By giving your teams a single 360-degree view of your business, our software helps you put customers at its heart and build lasting, profitable relationships that sustainably grow long-term revenue."



Workbooks are one of the UK's most sought-after providers of CRM solutions. The company's CRM model is great for companies with multiple locations and a remote workforce. Their software is powerful and flexible and scales to meet the needs of any business. The company helps businesses operate effectively, increase sales, and build meaningful relationships with those they serve.



About Workbooks

Headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom and Manchester, Connecticut, USA, Workbooks is a SaaS platform used by growing companies to run their business and engage effectively with their customers. The company offers a cost-effective, feature-rich, cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that enables growing organisations to acquire, convert, and retain customers efficiently. The organisation was recognised as a Leader in G2's Spring Grid Report 2021 and named in the Top 20 by Capterra in 2020. Their CRM helps marketing departments run campaigns and generate more quality leads, enabling the sales team to work more effectively; it empowers customer support teams to deliver exceptional service.



