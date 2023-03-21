Workbooks Offer Cloud CRM to Help Transport and Logistics Businesses Optimise Their Lead-to-Cash Process

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- Workbooks, a leading CRM tool in the UK, offers cloud CRM to help transport and logistics businesses optimise their lead-to-cash process. The platform is a valuable tool for companies in the transport and logistics sector to manage their interactions with customers and improve their overall customer experience. The software stores all customer data in a centralised location, allowing for easy access and analysis of customer information such as their contact information, preferences, past orders, and complaints. The solution improves communication channels between the company and its customers, such as email, phone, and chat.



The system allows customers to track their orders in real time, improve the customer experience and reduce the number of customer service inquiries related to order status. The solution helps businesses analyse customer data and offer customised pricing and promotions to specific customers or segments based on their order history, volume, or other criteria. The tool helps transport and logistics companies better manage customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately increase their bottom line. Transport and logistics businesses looking to implement a cloud CRM can check out Workbooks' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At Workbooks, we see you exactly as you are – a unique business with its own unusual challenges and needs. That's why every implementation of our CRM solution is as different from the business it supports. We ensure you can focus on your business goals without downsizing them to fit software designed for someone else. Improve productivity in your sales and marketing teams, and increase collaboration across the entire organisation."



Workbooks is one of the most well-renowned providers of CRM software in the UK. The company provides software for businesses of all sizes across various industries such as manufacturing, consulting, professional services, media and advertising, non-profit, technology, etc. The organisation conveniently protects your data, only allowing access to your authorised users. Their software will enable businesses to stay on the move, close deals more effectively, and keep everyone in the loop.



About Workbooks

Headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom and Manchester, Connecticut, USA, Workbooks is a SaaS platform growing companies use to run their business and engage effectively with their customers. The company offers a cost-effective, feature-rich, cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that enables growing organisations to acquire, convert, and retain customers efficiently. The organisation was recognised as a Leader in G2's Spring Grid Report 2021 and named in the Top 20 by Capterra in 2020. Their CRM helps marketing departments run campaigns and generate more quality leads, enabling the sales team to work more effectively; it empowers customer support teams to deliver exceptional service.



