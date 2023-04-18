Workbooks Offers Cloud CRM Solutions to Help Customer Services Teams Accurately Measure SLAs

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- Workbooks, a well-renowned CRM provider in the UK, offers cloud CRM solutions to help customer services teams accurately measure service level agreements (SLAs). The platform allows customer services teams to store all customer data in a centralised database enabling them to have a complete view of the customer's journey and provide more personalised service. The tool enables customer services teams to support customers through multiple channels, including email, phone, chat, social media, and more. The software helps teams to stay connected with customers on their preferred channels and provide consistent service across all touch points.



The solution can automate many routine tasks and workflows, such as creating support tickets, assigning them to agents, and sending follow-up emails, helping teams to save time and focus on more complex customer issues. The platform allows teams to identify trends and areas for improvement in their service delivery. The software helps customer services teams to improve their efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction and deliver exceptional customer service at scale. Businesses looking to implement cloud CRM solutions for their customer services teams can go to Workbooks' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "With our CRM, you can automatically create cases and set priorities and assign tickets to individual users or groups (queues). Employees can also track all emails, notes and activities in one place. Synchronise with Outlook, Exchange/Office365 or Google Apps. You can also categorise customers into 'Red/Amber/Green' to know which customers are happy and which are 'at risk'. Sales teams can identify which cases are overdue or about to breach SLAs."



Workbooks are one of the UK's most popular providers of CRM solutions. The company's CRM model is great for companies with multiple locations and a remote workforce. Their software is powerful and flexible and scales to meet the needs of any business. The company helps businesses operate effectively, increase sales, and build meaningful relationships with those they serve.



About Workbooks

Headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom and Manchester, Connecticut, USA, Workbooks is a SaaS platform growing companies use to run their business and engage effectively with their customers. The company offers a cost-effective, feature-rich, cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that enables growing organisations to acquire, convert, and retain customers efficiently. The organisation was recognised as a Leader in G2's Spring Grid Report 2021 and named in the Top 20 by Capterra in 2020. Their CRM helps marketing departments run campaigns and generate more quality leads, enabling the sales team to work more effectively; it empowers customer support teams to deliver exceptional service.



