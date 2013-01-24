Workers Compensation Attorney Robert Kilby Offers Free Consultations to Reno Residents

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- A consultation with a skilled worker’s compensation attorney is often the first step on the way to financial recovery after an accident. Worker’s compensation attorney Robert Kilby, founder and of Robert Kilby Law, offers free consultation to any Reno area resident who is curious about their rights in a worker’s compensation situation. The legal experts at Robert Kilby Law are always ready to assist victims of all types of workplace accident and injury. While not every workplace injury necessitates a lawsuit, Robert Kilby Law will work directly with the injured party to examine potential legal action.



Robert Kilby Law works to gain a full understanding of the incident leading up to an injury, the injury itself and any other surrounding factors regarding a potential worker’s comp claim. Robert Kilby understands that injury and other health factors that may necessitate a worker’s compensation claim can be taxing in and of themselves. Robert Kilby Law and works to provide thorough legal representation and keep clients appraised every step of the legal process.



Robert Kilby Law uses the most talented and experienced firm attorneys for handling worker’s compensation related cases. Clients are given the complete attention of the attorney working their case. Robert Kilby Law operates on the premise that each client deserves a personal approach and that cases should never be treated lightly or handed off to an inexperienced lawyer or paralegal. Robert Kilby Law has a skilled worker's compensation attorney for any Reno or Washoe County resident who has questions involving any kind of work related injury.



For more information on Robert Kilby Law click here: http://www.kilbylaw.net/



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suit 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670