Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Robert Kilby Law Offers Experienced Workers’ Compensation Attorneys to Reno Area Residents.



Summary: Information on the workers compensation experts at Robert Kilby Law.



Robert Kilby Law offers experienced and practiced workers' compensation attorneys to all Reno area residents in need of legal counsel. The initial consultation clients take at Robert Kilby Law will be with an experienced workers’ compensation attorney that is well versed in Nevada tort and workers compensation law. If the circumstances of the claim do warrant a courtroom approach, Robert Kilby Law uses a dedicated and personalized approach to every case.



Workers Compensation law is complex and can be extremely specific in Nevada, requiring a specialized legal approach. Robert Kilby Law offers free consultations with experienced lawyers who can advise what the best move forward is with a workers’ compensation claim. Robert Kilby Law has successfully represented countless clients across numerous areas of workers’ compensation law. Transportation accidents, construction and industrial accidents, warehouse accidents and occupational disease related cases and claims have been successfully resolved with the aid of Robert Kilby Law workers’ compensation attorneys.



Firm founder Robert Kilby is dedicated to the principle that each workers’ compensation case deserves the attention of an experienced specialist. This means that claims and cases are handled by experienced workers’ compensation attorneys and not to be handed off to paralegals or junior firm lawyers. Robert Kilby Law is also dedicated to the principles that every workers’ compensation case requires regular communication with the client. Because the circumstances around workers’ compensation cases tend to be difficult, the legal team at Robert Kilby law works to keep clients informed every step of the way to ensure they know where they stand on the road to recovery.



For more information on Robert Kilby Law click here: http://www.kilbylaw.net/



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suit 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670