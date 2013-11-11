Workers Compensation for California Business Owners

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Workers compensation or better known as workman's comp is a type of insurance mandated by the state which provides compensation to employees who suffer job related injuries and or illnesses. Most states have their own workers compensation programs, for most up-to-date information on workers comp in your state contact your state workers compensation office.



Who needs workers compensation coverage in California?



By California law all employers in the state are required to carry workers compensation insurance even if you have only one employee. This includes out-of-state employers who employ one or more employees. Or employees that enter into an employment contract in the state.



Can California workers compensation eliminate lawsuits?



You may be wondering if you still could still get sued if you have California workers compensation. The answer is that the workers comp program eliminates this regardless who is at fault. However it's important to know that the workers compensation does not protect you from employee lawsuits. Workers can still sue their employers directly for injuries and misconduct.



Who pays the premiums for workers compensation in California and what are the cost?



The cost of workers' compensation benefits is based on the gross payroll and the number and severity of illnesses and injuries that type of employer experiences. For example, a manufacturing company would have higher workers' compensation costs than a professional practice. California law requires employers to cover the cost of workers' compensation, employers may not ask the employee to purchase their own workers comp or ask to help cover the cost.



For additional information on California workers compensation or a list of California workers comp offerings, contact Elite Contractors Insurance at 877-331-9149 or visit http://www.elitecontractorsins.com.



About Elite Contractors Insurance

Elite Contractors Insurance is an independent insurance agency based in Ramona, California and licensed in five states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Elite Contractors Insurance specializes in the placement of General Liability, Surety Bonds and other specialty insurance products such as Workers Compensation.



For more information on obtaining workers compensation contact Elite Contractors Insurance through their website, http://www.elitecontractorsins.com, or by calling toll-free, 877-331-9149, or by emailing sarah@EliteContractorsIns.com