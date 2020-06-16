Workers' Compensation from the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson Explains when Claimants Can Choose Their Own Care Providers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- When an employee is injured on the job and is awarded workers' compensation, their medical care and lost wages should be entirely paid for by their company's insurer. In cases of severe or even catastrophic work injuries, the injured worker could require months to years to recover and need continuing medical care throughout the process. Workers' compensation should cover the high cost of this treatment for severely injured workers, but one issue that frequently arises is where they are able to go to receive care.



For many injured workers, it can seem like a desirable option to receive treatment from a doctor or therapist that they already know and trust, but this is not always an option for people having their care covered under workers' compensation. Typically, companies and their insurance providers have lists of pre-approved doctors that their injured employees must choose from in order to have their treatments fully covered. Different companies will of course have different policies, but most follow the same general guidelines for approving or denying their injured employees medical benefits. Knowing how these guidelines apply to them can help injured workers make sure that they're being treated as fairly as possible by their employers.



For workers that are severely injured and require immediate emergency medical care, it is usually not necessary to them to see an approved provider for the initial treatment. Immediate treatment needed for a serious work injury should always be covered by workers' compensation.



In many cases, work injuries require numerous doctor's appointments or physical therapy sessions to recover from after the initial treatment. This is known as "follow up care," and injured employees almost always have to choose a provider that has been pre-approved by their employer's insurance in order to have their bills covered by workers' compensation.



Typically, the only way that employees can choose their own doctor for follow up treatment is to pre-designate a care provider when they are hired, or soon after. Employees generally will not get approval for coverage if they try to designate their own doctor after being injured on the job. Anyone who is interested in learning about workers' comp law in Atlanta is encouraged to visit https://atlantaworkerscomplawyers.com/ as soon as possible for more information.



