Workers' Compensation from the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson Explains Why Employers Deny Workers' Comp Claims

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- When an employee is injured during the course of work, it is very often the responsibility of the employer or their insurance company to cover medical treatment for the injury and lost wages for the time the employee is unable to work. Workers' compensation laws in Georgia are designed to hold powerful employers accountable for injuries sustained by their workers, but it is also the duty of the employee to be honest and forthcoming in reporting the injury and describing its nature.



Many companies in Georgia and around the United States have contended with illegitimate workers' compensation claims in the past and all want to be sure that the complainant is not being deceptive. There are also cases where employers deny a claim even when they know that the injury was legitimate. By taking the right steps when filing and pursuing a claim, injured workers can make sure they are treated fairly and receive the compensation they deserve. To help employees be aware, Workers' Compensation From The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson explains some of the most common reasons that employers deny injury claims by their workers.



One of the most common, and avoidable reasons for claims to be denied is a delay in reporting the injury. Georgia law gives injured workers 30 days from the date of injury to report it to their employer. Failure to report the injury within this timeframe can result in the case being thrown out. While they have a full 30 days, it is generally advised that injured workers report the incident as soon as possible to avoid issues like these. It can also be helpful for the worker to request a written confirmation of the report from their employer, this can ensure that the employer promptly files a claim with the state workers' compensation board.



Some employers may try to deny a workers' compensation claim by contending that injury is not work-related or was the result of misconduct. Injured workers can contest these claims by gathering evidence to support their side of the story. Testimony from eyewitnesses to the event or the treating physician(s) are two of the most compelling pieces of evidence that employees can present.



Employees can also be denied a claim if they leave a workplace soon after sustaining their injury. Georgia law forbids companies from firing employees for filing workers' compensation claims, but some employees may leave for other reasons and can have their claim denied as a result. Leaving a job should not disqualify a claim if the injury was legitimate and reported within the 30 day limit.



