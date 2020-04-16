Workers' Compensation from the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson Warn of the Dangers of Heat-Related Workplace Injuries

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Summer is approaching, and with its arrival comes a distinct set of occupational hazards. For laborers who work outside, the Georgia heat and humidity can be especially dangerous. Farmers, landscapers, construction workers, and those in related fields are particularly vulnerable to heat-related injuries in the summer. These conditions are preventable but must be taken seriously, as symptoms can start very mildly but progress quickly if they are not properly dealt with. It is important for any Georgia worker to know the early warning signs of heat exhaustion and the proper steps to prevent it from worsening.



Heat-related injuries happen when the body becomes so hot that it can no longer cool itself down by sweating. While it's possible for anyone to get heat stroke or heat exhaustion, a long day of work in the Georgia sun can leave one especially vulnerable. Heat exhaustion typically presents with heavy sweating, chills, fatigue, muscle cramps, and a flushed complexion. These symptoms need to be dealt with promptly, or heat exhaustion can become heat stroke.



There are relatively simple preventative measures that can help laborers avoid heat exhaustion. The U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) uses three main guidelines for heatstroke prevention: Rest, Water, Shade. It is crucial for anyone who experiences the early symptoms to stop working immediately, get out of the sun, and drink water. Regular water and shade breaks before the onset of symptoms can prevent heat exhaustion from happening.



Sometimes, employers can expose their workers to heat exhaustion by not providing adequate rest and hydration. In these cases, injured laborers need the help of a trusted workers' compensation attorney. Anyone who has been injured on the job and would like to know more is encouraged to visit https://atlantaworkerscomplawyers.com/ for more information.



About Workers' Compensation From The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson

Workers' Compensation from the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson provides workers' compensation legal defense to individuals throughout the Atlanta area. The firm focuses on representing injured workers before the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation. This firm is dedicated to providing clients with legal defense, getting them the compensation they deserve. Interested parties can call the firm today at 404-369-3167.